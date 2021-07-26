UK Charts: F1 2021 storms past Skyward Sword HD

Despite missing out on the top spot when it debuted last week, F1 2021 has been able to overtake The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD to take the top of the podium on this week's UK boxed retail charts. The latest iteration in the long running series saw a sales reduction of 37%, but this wasn't as much of Skyward Sword HD, which was down by 74% compared to last week.

Elsewhere in the charts, indie JRPG Cris Tales was able to debut in 36th place with the bulk of its sales (54%) coming from the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart saw the biggest jump within the top ten this week and this was due to more PS5 consoles being shipped. The Insomniac developer game saw a boost of 288% and it was able to climb from 10th to third.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



F1 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

FIFA 21

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft (Switch)

Grand Theft Auto 5

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.