F1 2021

UK Charts: F1 2021 storms past Skyward Sword HD

Sales for the Switch exclusive title were down by 74%.

Despite missing out on the top spot when it debuted last week, F1 2021 has been able to overtake The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD to take the top of the podium on this week's UK boxed retail charts. The latest iteration in the long running series saw a sales reduction of 37%, but this wasn't as much of Skyward Sword HD, which was down by 74% compared to last week.

Elsewhere in the charts, indie JRPG Cris Tales was able to debut in 36th place with the bulk of its sales (54%) coming from the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart saw the biggest jump within the top ten this week and this was due to more PS5 consoles being shipped. The Insomniac developer game saw a boost of 288% and it was able to climb from 10th to third.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. F1 2021

  2. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

  3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  4. FIFA 21

  5. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  6. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  8. Minecraft (Switch)

  9. Grand Theft Auto 5

  10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

F1 2021

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

F1 2021

F1 2021
REVIEW. Written by Daniel Andersen

We have taken the newest instalment of the Formula One series by Codemasters for a spin.

F1 2021 - Preview

F1 2021 - Preview
PREVIEW. Written by Jakob Hansen

Codemasters has one eye on the rearview mirror in this year's version of their long-running Formula One series.



