Ubisoft will continue with dual protagonists in Assassin's Creed's future

Since Assassin's Creed Syndicate Ubisoft has been experimenting with the idea of two protagonists being in one game. In recent games, we technically had two protagonists, though you could only play as one through the game. Cassandra and Alexios come to mind, for example. Assassin's Creed Shadows brought back two fully playable heroes in Yasuke and Naoe. While some "fans" took issue with the inclusion of Yasuke, game director Simon Lemay-Comtois doesn't feel dissuaded from having two assassins in one game again.

"Dual protagonists can be divisive along very strange lines, right?" he said in an interview with GamesRadar+. "It's not just a 'Well, I prefer a war, therefore I prefer Yasuke.' Some people just don't like one character over the other, and they don't like to spend time with one. It was true with [Assassin's Creed Syndicate's] Evie and Jacob, but with Naoe and Yasuke it's more divisive. And we knew this. We knew going into it, but I think it can split our fan base a little too."

"I think the learning for us is that, yes, we could do more dual-protagonist games in the future - if we have a good reason to do it narratively and for the setting," he added. We'll have to see when or if we get control of two assassins again. We've not had the reveal of the playable character in Assassin's Creed Hexe yet, but we imagine we'll be playing as someone associated with witchcraft considering the setting. Beyond that, there are of course plans for more Assassin's Creed, but we're unsure whether these upcoming games will give us just one protagonist or two playing off each other.