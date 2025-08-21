Ubisoft told us more about Anno 117: Pax Romana at Gamescom
A playable demo will be available starting September 2nd. The full release happens on Novermber 13th, 2025.
Gamescom is the big thing this week, and Ubisoft has told us more about their upcoming game Anno 117: Pax Romana. Ubisoft Mainz is hard at work with their city builder, which is supposed to come out on November 13th, 2025.
The latest trailer focuses on Albion, a secretive celtic province. A mysterious place, where no self-respecting Roman dares to go. We know this area as Great Britain. Needless to say, there will be conflicts ahead.
A playable demo will be available starting September 2nd on Steam, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. The demo will available for a few weeks, up until September 18th.
Anno 117: Pax Romana will be available on PC (Ubisoft Connect), Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. The game is included with Ubisoft+ Premium subscription.