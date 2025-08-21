Ubisoft told us more about Anno 117: Pax Romana at Gamescom

HQ

Gamescom is the big thing this week, and Ubisoft has told us more about their upcoming game Anno 117: Pax Romana. Ubisoft Mainz is hard at work with their city builder, which is supposed to come out on November 13th, 2025.

The latest trailer focuses on Albion, a secretive celtic province. A mysterious place, where no self-respecting Roman dares to go. We know this area as Great Britain. Needless to say, there will be conflicts ahead.

A playable demo will be available starting September 2nd on Steam, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. The demo will available for a few weeks, up until September 18th.

Anno 117: Pax Romana will be available on PC (Ubisoft Connect), Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. The game is included with Ubisoft+ Premium subscription.