Assassin's Creed: Ezio Trilogy

Ubisoft reveals figurine collection Ubisoft Heroes

Fans of series such as Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Far Cry and other Ubisoft titles can now pre-order chibi figurines of beloved characters.

Ubisoft has plenty of top-tier franchises in its portfolio and due to the games being stellar, the developer/publisher has a major fan base. If you're one of the many Ubisoft fans who like collecting game-inspired collectable items, there's a brand-new figurine collection available to pre-order which can be put on your display shelf in August.

Ubisoft Heroes is the name of the new collection and 'Series 1' of the collection features five 10cm tall Ubisoft characters in chibi form, namely Ezio Auditore, Vaas Montenegro, Nomad and a Rabbid pretending to be Sam Fisher. The figurines can be pre-ordered here for £12.99 and are set to be available starting August 27.

Take a look at the CGI trailer for the collection as well as a picture of the actual figurines below.

