Ubisoft on The Division Resurgence: "You don't need to be a fan to enjoy it"

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This week, a brand new chapter in The Division universe made its arrival, when The Division Resurgence launched on iOS and Android platforms on March 31. While we have already reviewed the game and shared our dedicated and full thoughts on the wider experience, we also had the opportunity to speak with Ubisoft to learn more about the game and how it intends to entice players to hop in.

During an interview where we spoke with producer Pierre-Hughes Puechlong, we asked about the storyline of the game and what fans need to know to be able to enjoy it at its best.

"Well, the great part of The Division Resurgence is if you're a fan, you won't be lost. The game happens between the events of TD1 and TD2 for the most of it. And so it's a canon experience. It's part of the story of The Division overall. But if you're not a fan, if it's your first time, you're more than welcome. You don't need to be a fan to enjoy it.

"Anyway, whether you're a fan or not, when you start the game in the first few seconds, the first thing is you're going to have to go through a little boot camp to make sure that as an agent of The Division, you know how to shoot, you know how to crouch, you know how to take cover, and you know how to take your marks and make sure you control everything. And overall, as a fan of The Division, you're going to also have the opportunity to reconnect with some of the elements you are familiar with. But again, you don't have to do that. You don't need to know The Division to enjoy it."

So while the game is an ideal next step for fans of The Division who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of The Division 3 down the line, it's also a fine starting point for those who are unfamiliar with the series and are looking for a new looter-shooter experience to enjoy while on-the-go.

Check out the full interview with Puechlong below.