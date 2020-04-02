Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Rayman Legends

Ubisoft offers free games in new month-long campaign

Starting with Rayman Legends, the publisher has a bunch of promotions available for stay-at-home gamers.

Ubisoft has launched a month-long campaign in which they have a "series of offers, trials, and discounts" for people who are now staying indoors because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The first free game is Rayman Legends, and it is available until April 3 on Uplay, the company's PC platform. In the future, there will be trials and offers for example across Assassin's Creed, Just Dance "and more". You can see what's coming right here.

Ubisoft has already donated $150,000 dollars to the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 relief fund via Twitch Stream Aid.

Rayman Legends

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Rayman LegendsScore

Rayman Legends
REVIEW. Written by Rasmus Lund-Hansen

"While Origins was fantastic, Legends is so packed with inspiration, ideas and inventiveness that its predecessor almost seems monotonous by comparison."



Loading next content