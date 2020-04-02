Ubisoft offers free games in new month-long campaign

Ubisoft has launched a month-long campaign in which they have a "series of offers, trials, and discounts" for people who are now staying indoors because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The first free game is Rayman Legends, and it is available until April 3 on Uplay, the company's PC platform. In the future, there will be trials and offers for example across Assassin's Creed, Just Dance "and more". You can see what's coming right here.

Ubisoft has already donated $150,000 dollars to the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 relief fund via Twitch Stream Aid.