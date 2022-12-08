Ubisoft is running The Division Resurgence live tests in Europe

HQ

Ubisoft is continuing to test and gather information and feedback for one of its upcoming mobile projects. This time it's The Division Resurgence, which is running live tests across Europe for a few select Android devices.

The tests will offer quite a comprehensive look at the game, and will allow players the chance to check out seven main missions, 12 side missions, three classes at the start and one extra one upon reaching level 15, four open world activities, daily and weekly quests, weekly targets, the Dark Zone, and the Conflict Mode.

The tests are available for anyone to sign up for, although not everyone will be selected. You can register your interest here in the hopes of being able to check out this mobile offering ahead of its launch next year.