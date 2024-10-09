Uber's boss wants you to wait a bit longer and take an electric car ride instead

HQ

Amid the growing electric car movement, the boss of rideshare titan Uber has a very simple solution for helping to save the world. In an interview with the BBC, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the best solution is for users to just wait a few minutes longer for an electric car to become available instead.

Khosrowshahi said: "A couple of minutes isn't going to kill anyone," before continuing, "we're not saying, hey, wait 15 minutes, but if you have to wait another two, three minutes to help the environment, why not make that investment?"

Uber is working with an aim to have all of its car journeys being zero emission by 2040, but as the average Uber driver is claimed to clock four to five-times the usual miles of a regular driver, you have to wonder if this goal is a bit too far out.

Would you wait an extra few minutes to take an electric Uber trip?

