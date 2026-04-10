Type for your life in Button Mash's Final Sentence, out now on Steam

The Triple-i Initiative Showcase yesterday evening was full to the brim with exciting indie and AA announcements and reveals, so many that you may have missed the shadow-drop that occurred.

During the event, developer Button Mash presented a new look at its typing battle royale title, Final Sentence, before concluding this new presentation of the game with the thrilling news that the project had just shadow-dropped on Steam.

Yep, if you want to test your typing skills, being tasked with spelling out the correct words and phrases under fear of being executed for any mistake you make, you can snag a copy of the project on PC as of now, all for a rather generous price tag of £8.18 (after April 23 it will go back to being £9.09).

Designed as a battle royale where only one player out of up to 40 individuals can survive, you can see the launch trailer for Final Sentence below. Will you be testing your typing skills this weekend?