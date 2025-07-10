Twisted Metal Season 2 trailer ramps up the destruction

HQ

While enough people enjoyed Peacock's Twisted Metal adaptation for it to get a Season 2, a lot of video game fans watching the first season were a bit confused at the fact the show didn't actually include the Twisted Metal tournament.

Season 2's trailer makes sure viewers know we're in for a destruction derby this time around, though. After setting up our characters of John, Quiet, Sweet Tooth, and more, we're now ready to see them hop in their vehicles and smash each other to pieces.

We also get an introduction to Calypso, played by Anthony Carrigan, who has organised the Twisted Metal tournament, and offers a single wish for the winner of the tournament. As for the rest of the plot, the synopsis from the trailer description reads as follows:

"Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface."

Twisted Metal returns on the 31st of July.