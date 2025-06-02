Tusk seeks confidence vote after election defeat

Dansk
The latest news on Poland. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced on Monday in a televised speech that he will seek a parliamentary vote of confidence in the wake of his coalition's setback in the presidential election.
His call comes as the nationalist opposition secures a narrow victory, posing a challenge to Donald Tusk's pro-European platform. By pursuing the vote, Tusk aims to solidify support at home and abroad amid growing political tension.