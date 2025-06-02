English
Tusk seeks confidence vote after election defeat

Poland's Prime Minister moves to reaffirm his coalition's strength following a surprise presidential loss.

The latest news on Poland. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced on Monday in a televised speech that he will seek a parliamentary vote of confidence in the wake of his coalition's setback in the presidential election.

His call comes as the nationalist opposition secures a narrow victory, posing a challenge to Donald Tusk's pro-European platform. By pursuing the vote, Tusk aims to solidify support at home and abroad amid growing political tension.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is holding a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 22, 2024 // Shutterstock

