Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is included with Game Pass

Be sure to check it out when it launches next week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

Yesterday we finally got an official release date for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, and as was heavily rumoured beforehand, it launches on June 16. But this wasn't the only news piece regarding the launch of the game, as it is also confirmed to be an Xbox Game Pass title.

This means all Game Pass subscribers can download Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge at no extra cost on Thursday and enjoy the retro nostalgia. It's also worth reminding everybody that Limited Run has a wonderful physical launch of the game with both regular and different collector editions for all four formats; PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

To check this out and perhaps place your pre-order, head over this way.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Related texts



Loading next content