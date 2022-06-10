Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is included with Game Pass

HQ

Yesterday we finally got an official release date for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, and as was heavily rumoured beforehand, it launches on June 16. But this wasn't the only news piece regarding the launch of the game, as it is also confirmed to be an Xbox Game Pass title.

This means all Game Pass subscribers can download Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge at no extra cost on Thursday and enjoy the retro nostalgia. It's also worth reminding everybody that Limited Run has a wonderful physical launch of the game with both regular and different collector editions for all four formats; PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

To check this out and perhaps place your pre-order, head over this way.