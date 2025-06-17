Trump demands Iran to drop all nuclear ambitions

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . United States President Donald Trump stated that Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions completely, stressing there is no room for compromise on the issue.

"Giving up entirely," Trump told reporters. "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, it's very simple." "If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table. Would have saved a lot of lives," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Speaking after the G7 summit, he hinted at possible diplomatic outreach but ruled out immediate peace talks. Amid ongoing hostilities, Trump emphasised his administration's support for Americans in the region and dismissed the prospect of a ceasefire.