Trump celebrates reclaiming of Panama Canal with major United States investment deal

In a strategic move that is set to reshape the power dynamics around the Panama Canal, President Donald Trump has praised the deal led by U.S. firm BlackRock to purchase the majority of the $22.8 billion ports unit from Hong Kong's CK Hutchison (via Reuters).

The agreement gives the U.S. consortium, which includes Terminal Investment and Global Infrastructure Partners, a 90% stake in Panama Ports Company, securing control of the crucial Balboa and Cristobal ports at either end of the Canal.

The move is seen as a step in the White House's broader objective to reclaim the Panama Canal from foreign ownership, particularly from Chinese interests, and reassert American influence in the region.

As part of the deal, CK Hutchison's stock surged, reflecting the high market value of the assets. For now, it remains to be seen how this transaction will impact the future of international trade routes and geopolitical relations.