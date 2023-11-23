Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Tron: Ares starts filming early next year

Series creator Steve Lisberger is attached to the project.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Finally, it seems that the third and long-rumoured Tron film under the working title "Ares" is back on track. Assuming nothing unforeseen happens, the project is now in the starting blocks to begin the long-planned shooting early next year with Joachim Rönning in the director's chair.

Series creator Steve Lisberger has also been involved in the sequel for a long time and has described his role as that of Obi-Wan. Which he talked about in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter a little more than six months ago, just before the strike flared up, and to them he said:

"The Tron team is hard at work. They are always hard at work. It's going to happen. My goal with these things in playing the Obi-Wan role is to say the one sentence that has an impact. I try to say something that is useful to them without getting into the weeds."

The now-scrapped Joseph Kosinski film based on Tron seems to be still dead and buried after Disney shut down production early on, which is a bit sad, but hopefully Ares will deliver with Tron's usual audiovisual flare. At least that's what we're hoping for!

Are you looking forward to Tron: Ares?

Tron: Ares starts filming early next year

Thanks, Geek Tyrant.



Loading next content