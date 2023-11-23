Tron: Ares starts filming early next year

HQ

Finally, it seems that the third and long-rumoured Tron film under the working title "Ares" is back on track. Assuming nothing unforeseen happens, the project is now in the starting blocks to begin the long-planned shooting early next year with Joachim Rönning in the director's chair.

Series creator Steve Lisberger has also been involved in the sequel for a long time and has described his role as that of Obi-Wan. Which he talked about in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter a little more than six months ago, just before the strike flared up, and to them he said:

"The Tron team is hard at work. They are always hard at work. It's going to happen. My goal with these things in playing the Obi-Wan role is to say the one sentence that has an impact. I try to say something that is useful to them without getting into the weeds."

The now-scrapped Joseph Kosinski film based on Tron seems to be still dead and buried after Disney shut down production early on, which is a bit sad, but hopefully Ares will deliver with Tron's usual audiovisual flare. At least that's what we're hoping for!

Are you looking forward to Tron: Ares?

Thanks, Geek Tyrant.