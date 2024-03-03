Tribes 3: Rivals has been given an Early Access release date

Following a playtest last month, the Early Access release date for Prophecy Games' team-based FPS Tribes 3: Rivals has now been released. Luckily, we don't have to wait too long, as its launching on 12th March.

The game, if you are unaware, differentiates itself from other shooters, as it features jetpacks, skiing, and class-based warfare. Players can choose from unique classes to customise their abilities, perks, and weapon loadouts, while moving across epic terrains from snow covered peaks to haunting deserts.

It has been a full eight years since the second game was released and now the wait is almost over. Are you excited by Tribes 3: Rivals?