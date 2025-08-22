Tramell Tillman joins the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

HQ

Tramell Tillman, best known for his acclaimed performance in Apple TV+'s Severance, has officially joined the cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is set to premiere on July 31, 2026, and will mark the fourth MCU outing for Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Alongside Holland, familiar faces Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Mark Ruffalo will all return, while Jon Bernthal and Michael Mando step in as Punisher and Scorpion, respectively. Tillman's casting adds another intriguing layer to an already stacked ensemble.

Marvel is keeping quiet about who Tillman will play, but rumors suggest his character could be a major villain. Fans have speculated about everything from Norman Osborn to Robbie Robertson, Tombstone, or even a completely new creation within the MCU. Given Tillman's breakout success in Severance and his role in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the mystery surrounding his character only adds to the growing anticipation for the film.

With Marvel keeping its cards close to the chest, Tramell Tillman's role remains one of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's biggest unanswered questions for now.