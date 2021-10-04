Trackmania's sixth seasonal campaign adds 25 new tracks

HQ

HQ

Trackmania's sixth seasonal campaign has now gone live and it has introduced 25 brand-new tracks and 100 medals to the racer. These tracks are free for all players and they are playable within 3v3 ranked multiplayer modes. The list of items within the Map Editor has also expanded too, as autumn trees and water features have been added.

Alongside the new content, the title has also seen a variety of improvements and bug fixes. The UI with the solo menu has been given a cleaner look, a pre-load screen has been added in Super Royal, and you can now access the score table from the pause menu. You can have a read of the full list here.

You can take a look at the trailer for the latest season in the video above.