Town to City lets you build your dream city

The creators of the cosy Station to Station have recently unveiled their next project—a similarly charming city-building simulator set in an idyllic early 20th-century environment. Here, you'll be able to expand your small dream village into a thriving, bustling city. Build roads, parks, shops, and decorate your surroundings—all without the constraints of a grid system. Freedom is the key here.

However, despite its inviting visuals and relaxed atmosphere, there are clear objectives—at least if you want your community to flourish and grow. Unsurprisingly, the inhabitants have needs and desires that must be met, and it will also be possible to connect multiple settlements to encourage trade or exchange resources.

The whole experience looks incredibly cosy and is planned for release on PC, though the exact launch date has yet to be determined. Check out the trailer below.

Does Town to City sound like your kind of game?