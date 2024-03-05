Towerborne will be shown on Thursday

HQ

While you might not have heard of Towerborne a whole lot, we believe it might be something of a sleeper hit launching later this year.

It is being developed by Stoic (The Banner Saga), and has been described as something of a spiritual sequel to Castle Crashers with four player co-op, a huge world to explore, plenty of abilities to master, a plethora of enemies to battle, plenty of gear and weapons, lots of customisation options, and the continuous support with new content - all presented with a beautiful design.

Media got the opportunity to try out an early version of the game during Gamescom last year, and was really impressed. And now we will get to see more from this adventure as Stoic and Xbox Game Studios has announced a Twitch stream taking place on Thursday, March 7, at 22:00 GMT / 23:00 CET. Surely something to look forward to.