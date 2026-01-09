Towerborne will be launching in full in February

HQ

Developer Stoic has revealed that it's finally time for the RPG brawler Towerborne to exit Early Access and launch in full. The game, which started its lifecycle as an Early Access game on PC before coming to Xbox in April 2025 in the form of an Xbox Game Preview project, will soon be transforming into its 1.0 state and getting a multiplatform debut too.

As confirmed in an Xbox Wire post, Towerborne will be launching in full on February 26, on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Game Pass Premium and Ultimate. When this launch does happen, the project will also receive a big update that will deliver a "reimagined launch experience".

Looking at what this update will feature, we're promised the complete and full story of the game with a big boss fight showdown at the end. On top of this is a new and reworked difficulty system that should significantly rebalance the game. The World Map is also being reimagined and is being expanded with a coastal biome too. There will be new encounters and combat challenges, and topping this all off, new music is being added, quality of life and bug fixes are promised, and the cosmetic system will look very different by having all cosmetics earnable through gameplay.

When Towerborne does arrive, it will retail for $24.99 for the regular edition and $29.99 for the Deluxe Edition.