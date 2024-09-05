Towerborne to offer 40 hours of content when it launches in Early Access

HQ

On Tuesday, it's finally time for the Early Access version of Towerborne, which will be released via Steam. Ahead of this, the developer Stoic has been interviewed by the podcast Gamertag Radio, and tells us, among other things, that there will be around 40 hours of entertainment right from the start.

They also emphasize that the game will come to Xbox Series S/X as a Game Preview title in early 2025, and explain their sources of inspiration - which include classics such as Streets of Rage and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as Vanillaware's masterpiece Dragon's Crown.

If you want to know more about Towerborne, we've also got a new Developer Diary to share, where we find out what it's like to play solo as opposed to co-op, what kind of loot awaits and much more. Check it out below.