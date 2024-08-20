Towerborne to be launched as Early Access next month

HQ

Just over a year ago, The Banner Saga studio named Stoic announced their new game Towerborne, and now we are getting closer and closer to a release. Although an exact release date for the full launch hasn't been announced yet, the developer has at least chosen to announce that the game will be released as an Early Access title already on September 10th.

The Early Access version seems to be limited to Steam for the time being, buti is coming for Xbox Game Preview at a later point. Once the adventure is released in 2025, it will also be available for PC, Xbox and Game Pass.