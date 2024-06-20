Towerborne is still set for a release later this year

HQ

When Microsoft had their big Xbox Games Showcase the other week, many people reacted to the fact that Towerborne was completely missing. It was a bit odd considering it's due for release this year and has a beta coming - so at least a trailer would have been in order.

This led many to suspect that Towerborne had suffered a major delay. Perhaps that's why developer Stoic has now updated the official website for the Castle Crashers-inspired action adventure, going into detail about what the tower in the game's title - Belfry - has to offer gamers.

Furthermore, they also clarify: "Towerborne will be released later this year."

And so we know. Hopefully we'll see more at Gamescom in August.