HQ

One of the many games that are playable on Gamescom is Stoic's upcoming Towerborne. This is a co-op action adventure, seemingly in the same vein as Castle Crashers, and it has huge map to explore, with the developers comparing it to a "candy shop".

As Gamereactor visiting Gamescom, we took the opportunity to try Towerborne out, and you can check out our gameplay below, straight from the show floor.