Towerborne finally arrives on Xbox next month

On September 10, Stoic released its action role-playing game Towerborne via Early Access on Steam, disappointing many Xbox gamers. It is, after all, an Xbox Game Studios title coming to Valve's platform before Xbox.

The developers justified why and said at the same time that it will of course also come to Xbox in time - and now we know a little more about this. On Tuesday night, a new trailer for Towerborne was released that presents a huge upcoming update called Class Mastery Update, which will be released at the same time as Towerborne comes to Windows PC and Xbox Series S/X (and is included with Game Pass).

Among other things, we are told that "PC and Xbox players will be able to party up together, no matter their platform (including Steam) - and progression is shared across all platforms". Another piece of news is that you will be able to "grab a second (or third, or fourth) controller and play Towerborne together on a single screen. Consider this a love letter to the feeling of playing local co-op in classic brawlers of yesteryear!"

For those already playing, there's also a brand new class system, a redesigned world map, gameplay improvements and a whole lot more, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

So when is all this coming? Well, it's premiering on April 29. Check out the new trailer below for this slightly Castle Crashers-inspired adventure.