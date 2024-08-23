Towerborne developers explain why Steam get Early Access before Xbox

HQ

One game that has flown under the radar at Gamescom, where Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has gotten almost all the attention for Microsoft, is Towerborne. It has been shown off with both a new trailer and the news that we will be able to test it as early as next month.

It will be released as an Early Access title, but only on Steam, which is a bit strange considering that it is published by Xbox Game Studios. It will, however, come as an Xbox Game Preview title too, but not until next year, and during Thursday's Xbox Gamescom livestream the developer Stoic explained why:

"Getting the game into players' hands is super important to us, we want to have that discussion with the community and have them be a part of the game building [process]...

Getting there, being able to have that, and have the input and take it in - Steam just happens to do that well for us, and we want to make sure we're fully prepared for when we come to Xbox Game Preview next year and have an expansive number of players coming in that we're truly ready for, and we don't want to disappoint."

The only way to participate in the Early Access test period is to buy the Founder's Pack, which keeps the number of players down and ensures that those who do sign up are interested and willing to help improve it. This way they are better equipped for the big rush as the Xbox Game Preview version will be included with Game Pass.

Will you give this Castle Crashers challenger a chance when it releases as Early Access to Steam in September?

Thanks Pure Xbox