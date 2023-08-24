Tormented Souls 2 announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series

HQ

The Future Games Show at this year's Gamescom ended with a bang, as it was revealed that Tormented Souls 2 would be releasing in 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.

According to the survival horror title's Steam page, it will see players explore "eerie monasteries and other nightmarish locations." It also mentions that players will have to "confront terrifying creatures armed only with makeshift weapons."

If the game's reveal has got your attention, we should point out that its award-winning predecessor Tormented Souls is currently on sale on Steam for 50% off.

You can take a look at the game's announcement trailer in the video below: