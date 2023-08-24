Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tormented Souls 2 announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series

The survival horror title ended the Future Games Show with a bang.

The Future Games Show at this year's Gamescom ended with a bang, as it was revealed that Tormented Souls 2 would be releasing in 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.

According to the survival horror title's Steam page, it will see players explore "eerie monasteries and other nightmarish locations." It also mentions that players will have to "confront terrifying creatures armed only with makeshift weapons."

If the game's reveal has got your attention, we should point out that its award-winning predecessor Tormented Souls is currently on sale on Steam for 50% off.

You can take a look at the game's announcement trailer in the video below:

