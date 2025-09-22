Tom Holland suffers concussion on set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, filming halted

HQ

Tom Holland suffered a concussion during filming on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor was filming a stunt sequence, and he alongside a stunt double were taken to hospital from the Glasgow set.

According to The Sun, the incident is expected to push filming back by a few days, although Holland and fiancé Zendaya were seen at a charity event over the weekend, with the injury happening last Friday. It's commented by Deadline that the hospital visit may be more of a precaution.

Filming began in Scotland this August, and since we've seen a few set images and videos showing some of the high-octane stunts in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We'll have to see how involved Holland will be following this fall, or whether he'll just jump straight back on the horse. Or in the harness, as it were.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on the 31st of July, 2026.