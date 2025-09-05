Tom Holland did internet deep dives to find out what fans want in their Spider-Man movies

HQ

While it might sound cliché every time an actor or performer in any medium says that they'd be nothing without the fans, there is some truth to the statement. Especially with big IPs like Marvel, fans are the ones that buy tickets, toys, and everything else that keeps the money flowing to big studios and then down to actors, directors and the like.

Tom Holland seems very aware of the power of fans, as in a recent interview with LADbibile he spoke about diving into the internet to find out what fans wanted from a Spider-Man movie and made sure they got it. "I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a Spider-Man movie, and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings," he said.

"I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it's really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]."

Holland also revealed that he's been a part of designing the suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it seems he's taken an overall a more active role in the making of this film. We'll have to see where we can spot Holland's influence when Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives next July.