Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man 4 will start shooting next summer

While the MCU has been in a bit of a shambles for the last couple of years, the people behind the Marvel movies have always been able to rely on one character, that being Spider-Man. Tom Holland's Peter Parker might not be your cup of tea, but he sure draws cash, which means of course he'll be back for another round of web-swinging.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, when asked about the return to Spider-Man, Holland confirmed that they would be filming in summer 2025, and that they're nearly ready to go. We imagine this means that Zendaya is also free to return for the film, as her schedule seems rather packed nowadays.

We don't have any plot details as yet, but from the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can assume Peter Parker will be roaming the streets of New York as a forgotten Spider-Man, hoping perhaps to return to the memories of MJ and those he holds dear.