Toasty Guy from the Mortal Kombat series leaves Netherrealm Studios after over three decades

HQ

It's not unusual for people to change jobs in the gaming industry and having developers with at least five or six studios on their CV is commonplace. That's why we rarely report on it, except when someone is particularly well known, and audio directors are among the roles we write very little about.

But... then again, not all audio directors have worked at the same place for over 30 years and helped shape one of the world's most famous game series. Dan Forden has, having been involved in the development of Mortal Kombat since the first game in 1992. He has also appeared in the game himself, popping up on screen in part two (and later) to shout "Toasty" during matches.

However, PC Gamer now reports that Forden has announced his departure from Netherrealm Studios via Instagram. He writes:

"Wednesday was my last day at Netherrealm. We made a lot of fun stuff over the years. I'm really proud of what we accomplished as well as how much fun we had making that stuff. There are so many smart, talented people there—look for more great things to emerge over the next several years."

We don't know what he'll be doing next, but according to Wikipedia, Forden is 62 years old, so it may simply be that he now feels it's time to retire. Either way, we wish him the best of luck.