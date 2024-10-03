Toad voice actor promises more "deep cut" references in The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2

HQ

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was jam-packed with great Nintendo references and nods for the eagle-eyed fan to pick up on, but this will seemingly pale in comparison to the sequel. In an interview with Men's Journal, Toad voice actor Keegan-Michael Key has promised more Easter eggs and ones that are even more niche than what we got in the original animated film.

Key stated: "One thing I can say about the second movie is that it's a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world. They're going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs and it's been very exciting so far."

He continued: "I feel like what they've done creatively is they've really widened out the universe that these characters live in and we're going to meet some new folks. We're going to meet some new folks that are old favourites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story's laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing."

Super Mario lore and Nintendo's past is packed with all manner of obscure characters and moments that there's really no way of knowing just what Key is referring to here. But, if he does have an idea as to more niche references being included, this is perhaps a very good bit of insight into how the animated sequel is progressing all ahead of its 2026 premiere.

What bizarre character are you hoping to see in The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2?