Tip Top Tips to Get You Started in Atomfall

HQ

While it has often been compared to Fallout or even S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Rebellion's Atomfall feels like a unique experience as soon as you first wake up in a bunker in the middle of the zone, not remembering why you're there. Despite the pretty scenery and friendly folk of the village of Wyndham, your surroundings are anything but safe, and if you've got the difficulty turned up and want to survive, here are some early game tips to help your progression.

Stealth is Your Friend

When you first step out of the bunker, with likely little more than some cloth, alcohol, the clothes on your back and a rusted pistol, you're not going to be able to take on a group of Outlaws, Druids, Protocol, or anyone else that stands against you figuring your way out of the zone. You will be able to soon enough, but remember that this game is more about the exploration and mystery aspect than something like Fallout. You can pop off with a bow, rifle, or bat, but you can also get your teeth kicked in rather easily. For the early game then, we recommend keeping yourself low, using tall grass and the broken takedown ability to keep yourself safe.

Unlock the Tools for Success Early

When you first head out into Slatten Dale as you step out of the bunker, your instinct might be to go to Wyndham Village, Atomfall's main settlement, to seek out safety, but the game's first real objective or lead sends you to the North of Slatten Dale, to meet with a trader called Molly. Now, Molly will tell you some interesting story information, but that's not why we recommend seeing her first. No, instead you should find her because she can trade you a metal detector, an item that will alert you to caches and special lunchboxes in the ground, filled with supplies, and some extra leads if you're lucky. Also, while you can pick one up from a trader, we recommend you find a torch, as some of Atomfall's areas can get dark.

This is an ad:

Pay Attention

Usually in a game, I pick up a lot of notes and books, but rarely do I give them more than a glance. In Atomfall, you're going to have to scratch that habit, as each piece of paper can lead you down another rabbit hole. With the game never telling you what to do and how to do it, you're relying on notes and leads as your story. Also, pay specific attention to your map, beyond the paths and key locations, as at times you'll need to use coordinates in order to find key treasure spots or hidden character locations. Check your surroundings thoroughly, too, as even vital items won't shine with a big glow, and you can walk right by them.

This is an ad:

Batter Up!

Wrong bat but you get the idea. I've tried a lot of weapons in Atomfall, and I think that the cricket bat is one of if not the best melee weapon in the game. Its damage isn't the greatest, but it can keep entire waves of enemies controlled with the amount of hitstun these bats have. Outlaws carry them around in Slatten Dale, and once you've grabbed one you won't look back. Even compared to ranged weapons, it's hard not to take the bat into action, as it doesn't break and each hit knocks an opponent back so they can't attack themselves.

Traders and B.A.R.D. Earn You Skills

Skills are a bit weird in Atomfall. They are more like Scout badges that you earn from Training Stimulants. Collect enough Stimulants, and you can increase health, disarm traps, and more. You'll notice in the skills menu that a lot of patches are left blank. To unlock those skills and make them purchasable, there are a few hidden skill books but otherwise you can find some with traders, too. Just be sure to bring enough supplies. Also, to earn the Training Stimulants, we suggest thoroughly searching all the B.A.R.D. facilities you can, as well as B.A.R.D. crates. B.A.R.D. is the name for the scientist group that was doing research in and around Wyndham, so if you see anything with an orange door, expect skill points hidden within.

Play All Sides so You Always Come Out on Top

You can take the story in a lot of different directions in Atomfall. Will you follow the words of the stern Protocol leader, or will you trust in a mysterious woman in the woods? Do you believe that an electrician working alone can get you out, or will you listen to the eerie words that come your way whenever you pick up a phone? We say why not try all of them, at least for a while. You can kill whoever you like in Atomfall pretty much, but if you manage to just keep everyone on side enough, you can reap the rewards and get new leads to figure out your own way out of the zone. Of course, you can't please everyone forever, but when you're starting out it's best to weigh up your options, as reveals come later that could make you change your mind.

If You Can't Beat It, Abandon It

In Atomfall, there are a lot of times where you think you're going the right way, only to find a door locked in front of you, or an obstacle that you can't quite get over yet. In that case, the only thing you can do and should do is to take the Elden Ring approach. Atomfall's map consists of four main regions, which are each fairly small, so coming back doesn't take that much time. Also, you'll often need to come back after discovering something new in the story. So, don't throw yourself down an irradiated hole over and over again if you don't need to, and head somewhere else to see what's out there to discover.