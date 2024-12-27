Tim Miller reflects on his Deadpool payday

HQ

In a recent conversation with Collider, Tim Miller, the director behind Deadpool, shared insights into his early Hollywood days. Despite the film's massive success, Miller revealed that his paycheck for directing the first Deadpool movie was far from lavish—he earned just $225,000 for two years of work. While that might sound like a lot, Miller emphasized that it's a modest sum in the world of big-budget Hollywood productions, especially for a debut director. He even joked that he would have earned more on an episode of The Walking Dead.

Despite the low pay, Miller expressed no regrets. He explained that as a first-time director, such modest earnings are to be expected. He also shared that his pride in the film's success and its lasting impact on pop culture far outweighs any missed financial opportunities. Miller mentioned that he feels fortunate to have been part of creating something that still resonates with fans at Comic-Con and beyond.

Miller's career didn't stop at Deadpool; he also helmed Terminator: Dark Fate, though it didn't perform as well at the box office. However, his journey in Hollywood continues as he works on other major projects. It's clear that for Miller, it's not just about the money—it's about the legacy and experience.

Would you have taken the same deal as Tim Miller for Deadpool?