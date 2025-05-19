Thousands displaced after militants attack North-eastern Nigerian town

Dansk
The latest news on Nigeria. We now know that at least 20,000 people have fled Marte in Nigeria's Borno state following a surge in militant attacks, four years after residents re-established their lives in the town previously dominated by insurgents.
The town had been resettled after years of displacement, but recent raids by Boko Haram and ISWAP have destabilised the area again. With army bases targeted and civilians caught in the crossfire, concerns grow about a renewed wave of violence in the region.