Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor's hammer Mjolnir was almost given a completely different name

But director Kenneth Branagh was advised to stick to tradition.

It seems obvious today that Thor's famous hammer, his faithful weapon that the god has had at his side during many adventures, is Mjolnir and nothing else. This is a name that is obviously inherited from Norse mythology, but if the director of the Thor film had his way, it could have been given a completely different name. Kenneth Branagh thought that Mjolnir was far too difficult to pronounce and advocated that the hammer be called Uru instead.

This was revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair where screenwriter Zack Stentz explained how Branagh said:

"Do we have to call the hammer 'Mjolnir'?"

Marvel's very own Kevin Feige, who was present at the same meeting, reportedly said in response:

"'Ken, the fanboys would string you up.'"

The rest, as they say, is history. Thankfully, Mjolnir kept its name even though it later met its fate in Thor: Ragnarok.

Which of the Thor films is your favourite, and do you prefer Mjolnir or Stormbreaker?

Thor: Love and Thunder

