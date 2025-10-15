This is what the next Magic: The Gathering set with the Ninja Turtles looks like

HQ

Wizards of the Coast continues to expand its Magic The Gathering Beyond Universe line with new collaborations with comic book characters, as it did with the recently launched Spider-Man collection. Now it's the turn of other denizens of The City That Never Sleeps to get the trading card treatment, and they are none other than the city's sewer-bred protectors, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The "Turtle Power" of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo and their allies (and enemies) will arrive in specialty shops on March 6, 2026. Turtle Power is not only a reference to the famous expression of the Nina Turtles, but also the name of the set's Commander deck, which features interchangeable commanders.

This set also features some art and illustrations by original Ninja Turtles cartoonist Kevin Eastman. These cards include borderless art and a brilliant Kevin's signature stamp.

The in-store release event will run from 27 February to 5 March. Check out the official bundle and a couple of sample Magic x TMNT cards below.