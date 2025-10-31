Things are getting spooky in Asphalt as Cthulhu takes over in Halloween update

HQ

At Barcelona Game Fest this year, we caught up with Gameloft. Our last conversation was in the summer, but even since then there's been some exciting new developments with Asphalt, such as a collaboration with vtuber agency hololive, and a special event for Halloween, which is today as it just so happens.

"We are doing some Lovecraftian horror this year, so expect some Cthulhu, expect some mystery, expect some dark environments, and a special new game mode that is going to be launching with some special mechanics," said marketing director Arnaud Benefice. "You can turn invisible, you can explode the cars around you, it's our take on horror, horror racing, that's our new thing."

The updates don't just stop with Halloween, and Asphalt players can expect some more big events to round out the year. "And then for the end of the year, obviously for Black Friday, we're going to have some celebration, a lot of cool deals in the game, and then at the end of the year for Christmas, we'll have a new update," Benefice said, explaining the update is set in India. "We are going to be visiting mostly the countryside of India, so all the natural sights and all the environments, which to be honest, in India there's like 500 different types of cool environments, so we have a lot of material to work with."

