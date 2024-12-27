English
These ten games are the most popular of 2024 for achievement hunters

If you're looking to boost your Gamerscore, you'll want to check these out.

If you like to pursue Xbox Achievements, chances are you often visit TrueAchievements, which specializes in telling you how to unlock them all and also revealing which ones are the easiest to tackle (for anyone looking to easily boost their Gamerscore).

The site is very big among achievement hunters, and therefore it is interesting that they have now reported which ten games most users have maxed, in other words picked all Achievements. As expected, there is a certain preponderance of lighter ones (which are also available for Game Pass), where we find, for example, Open Roads in a given first place. It gives you all the Achievements with minimal effort in under an hour, something roughly two out of three users have grabbed.

It's not all about these types of titles though, as the list also includes the likes of Elden Ring, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and XDefiant. Here are the games most people maxed out during the year, and if you want to try to do the same, we recommend you check out TrueAchievements, which has guides for all these titles.


  1. Open Roads achievements

  2. Bluey: The Videogame

  3. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  4. Botany Manor achievements

  5. Little Kitty, Big City achievements

  6. DPS Idle achievements

  7. Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery

  8. Unpacking

  9. Elden Ring

  10. XDefiant

