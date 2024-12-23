There might be a Grand Theft Auto IV connection in Grand Theft Auto VI

HQ

Grand Theft Auto IV feels in many ways like a somewhat forgotten game in the series and is not included in any re-releases, nor has it ever been released to new formats - while Grand Theft Auto V is alive and well in every sense of the phrase.

Now, however, X user Ryder S reminds us that Grand Theft Auto IV character Jerry Kapowitz had plans to move to Vice City, which is where Grand Theft Auto VI is set. The idea was that this Vietnam veteran would "open a Gun Shop & a Liquor shop" there.

Given Rockstar's attention to detail, it doesn't seem unreasonable at all that we might run into this legend in the game, and perhaps get some nostalgic reference or similar to Grand Theft Auto IV protagonist Nico Bellic.

What do you think of this theory yourself?