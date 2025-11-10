There is currently an Indie NSFW Festival running on Steam

HQ

Game sales are obviously nothing new, and it feels like there are sales going on all the time, with roughly the same titles. The fall sale is followed by the Halloween sale, before it's time for the Black Friday sale and then, of course, the Christmas sale. And surely there will be sales to celebrate both New Year's Eve and Chinese New Year shortly after each other - and then spring sale?

And then there are other sales on top of that. These can be for games from specific countries, companies, genres, and much more. Or, as is the case now, when there is an Indie NSFW Festival on Steam. For those of you who are not familiar with the abbreviation, it stands for Not Safe For Work - which usually means violence or erotica strictly intended for adults.

A quick look at the Steam page reveals that the titles seem to revolve mainly around the latter category, as the game images show people who have either forgotten their clothes at home or bought sizes that are too small. Another common feature is that there aren't any top-rated titles to choose from, but at least now you know that the sale is happening.