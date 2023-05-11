The Xbox May update is out now

HQ

Microsoft has now rolled out the May update for Xbox consoles, and it includes a nice feature for all Discord users. This makes it possible to "see the Xbox gamertags of your Discord friends while you're connected to Discord Voice from your Xbox". This also makes it a whole lot easier for Discord users to add other players as friends on Xbox and send invites for some Xbox gaming.

We have also gotten new tools to sort and filter both your console and Xbox.com. Now it is possible to list games based on "price, subscriptions, supported languages, and accessibility features", something that should make it easier to find what you are looking for.

Finally, there's also an Xbox Wireless Controller firmware update "that includes bug fixes for unexpected slow battery drain in controllers with internal batteries". Read more about all this on Xbox Wire.