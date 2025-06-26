The Witcher author promises new books: "Unlike George R. R. Martin, when I say I'll write something, I will"

HQ

Andrzej Sapkowski, author of The Witcher books, recently confirmed that he has plans to write more novels in the series, as per Redanian Intelligence, much to the delight of all fans. He also took the opportunity to jokingly take a jab at George R.R. Martin, saying:

"And unlike George R. R. Martin, whom, by the way, I know personally, when I say I'll write something, I will."

However, Sapkowski explained that he actually has a certain sympathy for Martin, especially since the TV series caught up with and surpassed him, which can easily influence and destroy the imagination.

"And also, listen, just between us I totally understand him. Because if someone had pulled a stunt like that on me, filming a series based on my books, and then getting ahead of what I intended to write, I'd also be wondering whether there's any point in writing anymore. If it's already been done, right? Makes no sense."

Sapkowski's latest book, Crossroads of Ravens, was released in November last year in Poland and is about a young Geralt shortly after his time at Kaer Morhen. It is scheduled for international release on September 30 this year.

Do you read The Witcher books, and what do you think of Martin's work on The Winds of Winter? Will he ever finish the book?