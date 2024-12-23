The Witcher 4 romances will be "super compelling and very meaningful"

HQ

There have always been plenty of opportunities for more amorous escapades in The Witcher series, but they've often been very detached from the game, rather short-lived and not very deep. CD Projekt Red apparently wants to change this for The Witcher 4.

In a Gamespot interview, the game's creator Sebastian Kalemba explains that dating will be more meaningful in The Witcher 4:

"It's a part of the way we make games. It is a part of human nature. It's a very normal thing. Without that I think we wouldn't be able to tell the very full story.

We want to pay a lot of attention to it and make it super compelling and very meaningful. So it's not just to make a romance for the sake of making a romance. That's not the CDPR way."

What do you think about this new focus on romances?