The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners surprise-launched on PS4

In January Skybound Games released a rock-hard VR shocker in the cruel universe of The Walking Dead. We really liked the game, but so far the title has only been available to PC gamers.

Earlier today, the observant folks over at Resetera noticed that the game had stealthily been released on Playstation 4. A PSVR headset and move controllers are required to play, in case you wondered. The base game costs €34.99/£28.99, while the Tourist Edition (which comes with three blueprints for weapon crafting and other collectables) cost €54.99/£44.99. Before you play we want to give a fair warning: you will need a strong stomach to experience The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners in VR.