Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners surprise-launched on PS4

The Skybound Entertainment-developed VR game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is available on PlayStation 4.

In January Skybound Games released a rock-hard VR shocker in the cruel universe of The Walking Dead. We really liked the game, but so far the title has only been available to PC gamers.

Earlier today, the observant folks over at Resetera noticed that the game had stealthily been released on Playstation 4. A PSVR headset and move controllers are required to play, in case you wondered. The base game costs €34.99/£28.99, while the Tourist Edition (which comes with three blueprints for weapon crafting and other collectables) cost €54.99/£44.99. Before you play we want to give a fair warning: you will need a strong stomach to experience The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners in VR.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
The Walking Dead: Saints & SinnersThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Related texts



Loading next content