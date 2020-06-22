The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners gets new challenge

You're watching Advertisements

If there's a zombie apocalypse and the undead sprout from the ground, where best to arrange the definitive battle than in a graveyard? Ghosts 'n Goblins was there first, but now Skybound Entertainment and Skydance Interactive have taken the same idea to their VR survival The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, in a more action-packed content.

It was at UploadVR 2020 where this new game mode called The Trial was introduced as the most significant addition coming with The Meatgrinder Update, which is around the corner. It's all about re-killing waves of zombies by using both your regular weapons and the newly-added katana. It makes sense as new gore animations and finishers are introduced as well, as shown by the trailer:

Besides, the seemingly free update adds new difficulty modes for both Campaign and Absolution, for players to show how long can they survive.

All of this, in July, on any of the game's virtual reality platforms: Oculus, Steam, or PlayStation VR.