The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon to end with season 4

During this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been renewed for a fourth and final season. The eight-episode finale begins filming in July, with locations spread across Madrid, Bilbao, Galicia, Andalusia, Segovia, and Toledo.

"Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey," said lead actor Norman Reedus. "This isn't just an ending - it's a celebration of what we've shared together."

Melissa McBride (Carol) also shared her joy at continuing the shoot in Europe: "There's still so much story left to tell."

Season 3 premieres on September 7 via streaming, following Daryl and Carol's emotional journey home - a path, in true Walking Dead fashion, filled with dangers and unfamiliar terrain.

New cast members for season four include Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay.

Do you watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?