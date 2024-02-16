The Umbrella Academy to conclude in August

HQ

Netflix seems to be all in on The Umbrella Academy. The long-running superhero series is currently in the process of finishing its final season, and while we've known this for a long time, the streamer has now finally slapped a premiere date on the show's last season.

The Umbrella Academy will conclude on August 8, 2024. For Netflix's standards, this is quite an early announcement for a release date, likely meaning that it has a lot of faith in the series to go out with a bang.

On top of the date, you can also see a slate of new posters for the season below.