The Toxic Avenger returns in this new teaser trailer

Toxie is back in this brand-new, predictably gory teaser for the upcoming remake of the Troma cult classic The Toxic Avenger. The biggest change this time around is that Winston Gooze, the grotesque avenger, is now voiced by Peter Dinklage. Or at least, it's his voice — because the person we actually see in all the scenes, beneath all the makeup, is Luisa Guerreiro.

The Toxic Avenger has been finished for years, but due to its harsh language, violence, and several nude scenes, it's struggled to find a distributor. Thankfully, Cineverse stepped in and took the film under its wing, and we can now expect to see the reboot hit theaters at the end of August. Check out the new teaser below.

